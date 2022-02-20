TheStreet Lowers Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of AHPI opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of -4.63. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $16.41.
In related news, Director John D. Weil sold 135,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $1,145,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.