TheStreet Lowers Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AHPI opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of -4.63. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

In related news, Director John D. Weil sold 135,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $1,145,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

