Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Expands By 30.8%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of FGM stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $60.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $433,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $674,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

