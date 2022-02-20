GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.08. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.17.
GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03.
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.
