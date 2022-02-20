GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.08. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.17.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in GEE Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GEE Group by 708.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

Featured Stories

