Great Elm Capital Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th (NASDAQ:GECC)

Shares of Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 28th.

GECC stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.84. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GECC. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 353,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 37,918 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

