Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 574 ($7.77) and last traded at GBX 574 ($7.77), with a volume of 3405824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($7.55).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.98) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.25) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 600 ($8.12) to GBX 640 ($8.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 594.14 ($8.04).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 498.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 467. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

