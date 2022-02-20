American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Trading Down 4.8% After Earnings Miss

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $40.11. 2,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 542,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 43.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

