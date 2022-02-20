Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.93, but opened at $49.99. Ventas shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 17,368 shares.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 339.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. Raymond James cut their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Ventas by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 99.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

