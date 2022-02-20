Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. The company traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 162165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Truist Financial cut their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.
In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,994 shares of company stock valued at $31,512,998 over the last 90 days.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.00.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
