Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. The company traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 162165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Truist Financial cut their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,994 shares of company stock valued at $31,512,998 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Roblox by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

