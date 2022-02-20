Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $87.37, but opened at $89.48. Matson shares last traded at $95.39, with a volume of 7,583 shares traded.

The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

In other Matson news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $34,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,973 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Matson by 5,981.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,447 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 72,124.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Matson by 768.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 180,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 160,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $13,136,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

