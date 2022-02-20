Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €900.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €900.00 ($1,022.73) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KER. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($875.00) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €854.00 ($970.45) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($1,013.64) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €814.33 ($925.38).

Shares of KER stock opened at €666.60 ($757.50) on Friday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($474.32). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €676.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €678.84.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

