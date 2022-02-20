William Blair Comments on Zoetis Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoetis in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ZTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $191.32 on Friday. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,195 shares of company stock worth $4,252,004 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

