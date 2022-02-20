Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given a C$2.20 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) has been given a C$2.20 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 144.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. The stock has a market cap of C$320.68 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

In related news, Director Vijay Mukund Jog purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,635.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,675,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,360,004.17.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

