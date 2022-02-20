Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Given a C$2.20 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) has been given a C$2.20 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 144.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. The stock has a market cap of C$320.68 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

In related news, Director Vijay Mukund Jog purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,635.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,675,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,360,004.17.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.