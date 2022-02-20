KeyCorp Comments on WESCO International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for WESCO International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

WCC opened at $122.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.72. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,388,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $15,964,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter worth $4,199,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

