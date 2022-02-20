Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €179.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($161.36) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €139.77 ($158.83).

AIR stock opened at €115.00 ($130.68) on Thursday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($113.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €113.05 and a 200 day moving average of €112.89.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

