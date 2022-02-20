Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SFL Co. Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SFL in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SFL’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SFL has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 227.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SFL in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SFL in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

