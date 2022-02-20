Home Depot (HD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HD stock opened at $346.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,939,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

