Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Robert MacLeod Acquires 18 Shares

Feb 20th, 2022

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,824 ($24.68) per share, for a total transaction of £328.32 ($444.28).

JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,794 ($24.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,940.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,406.28. The company has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,702 ($23.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($45.51).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 0.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.96) to GBX 2,320 ($31.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.89) to GBX 2,600 ($35.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.38) to GBX 2,290 ($30.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.89) to GBX 2,550 ($34.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,443.33 ($33.06).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

