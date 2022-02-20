American Campus Communities (ACC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACC opened at $50.83 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

ACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

