Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HEP opened at $17.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.
In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 107,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000.
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
