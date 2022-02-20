Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HEP opened at $17.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HEP. Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 107,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

