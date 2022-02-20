Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter.

