Insider Selling: GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Sells 34,031 Shares of Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.79), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($741,406.09).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($22.02) per share, for a total transaction of £130.16 ($176.13).

On Wednesday, January 12th, Emma Walmsley purchased 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($22.17) per share, for a total transaction of £114.66 ($155.16).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,567 ($21.20) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,622.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,526.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The stock has a market cap of £78.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.14) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.06) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.05) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,655.14 ($22.40).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

