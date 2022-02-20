Critical Analysis: Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) versus Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Walker & Dunlop and Sentage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus price target of $159.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.64%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Sentage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Sentage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.08 billion 4.06 $246.18 million $8.32 16.53 Sentage $3.60 million 2.64 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 22.44% 20.46% 6.19% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Sentage on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

