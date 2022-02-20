ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 36 Price Target at Barclays

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 36 price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on ABB in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

