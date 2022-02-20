Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.52.

TSE:CHR opened at C$4.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.87. The firm has a market cap of C$792.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

