Centric Health’s (CRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centric Health (TSE:CRX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Centric Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

