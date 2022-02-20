Scotiabank Boosts Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$95.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$102.69.

TSE EQB opened at C$76.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$104.08. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$59.74 and a 1-year high of C$84.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,182,395.56. Insiders sold a total of 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $526,744 over the last ninety days.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

