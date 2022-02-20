$62.75 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report $62.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $63.05 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $245.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $245.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $263.16 million, with estimates ranging from $256.49 million to $268.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
SHEN stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.