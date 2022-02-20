$62.75 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report $62.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $63.05 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $245.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $245.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $263.16 million, with estimates ranging from $256.49 million to $268.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,491,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

SHEN stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

