Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Issues Earnings Results

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MMI traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. 180,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,867. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.90. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

