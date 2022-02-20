Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-3.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.86. Tronox also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.080-$3.590 EPS.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,048. Tronox has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROX. Barclays increased their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tronox by 29.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

