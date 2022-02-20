Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.41-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.56-53.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.75 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.410-$3.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. 35,619,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,022,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.31. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

