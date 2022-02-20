Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.41-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.56-53.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.75 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.410-$3.460 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. 35,619,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,022,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.31. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.89.
In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.