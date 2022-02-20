Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.25-$13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.250-$13.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VMI traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.04. The stock had a trading volume of 90,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,079. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Valmont Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

