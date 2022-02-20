MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

NYSE MSA traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.22. 132,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $172.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

