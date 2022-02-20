Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) will report ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Root’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.56). Root reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Root will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($2.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Root.

ROOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.91.

Shares of ROOT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $404 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.24. Root has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $18.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,714,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Root by 3,807.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,924 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Root by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

