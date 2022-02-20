Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.25-$13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.250-$13.000 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of VMI stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.04. The stock had a trading volume of 90,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Valmont Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
About Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
