Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.25-$13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.250-$13.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.04. The stock had a trading volume of 90,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Valmont Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

