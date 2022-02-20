Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dether has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $360,662.20 and approximately $19,487.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dether

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official website is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

