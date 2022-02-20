Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.01-2.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.03. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.010-$2.090 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPP. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of HPP stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 630,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.63%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

