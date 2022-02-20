Hacken Token (HAI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.59 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $39.08 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.14 or 0.06801868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,754.39 or 0.99848690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00051307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

