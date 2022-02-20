BitTorrent Market Cap Reaches $1.93 Billion (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $39,697.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00124467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008835 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005671 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004119 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000816 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002233 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003769 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

