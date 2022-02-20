RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. RPT Realty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.050 EPS.

RPT traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $12.87. 575,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,863. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RPT Realty by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in RPT Realty by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in RPT Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

