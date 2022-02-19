ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $914,699.29

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $914,699.29 and $98.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001010 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 108,455,838 coins and its circulating supply is 88,313,827 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @adamant_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

According to CryptoCompare, “ADAMANT Messenger is a decentralized anonymous messenger based on the blockchain system. It’s independent of any governments or corporations, and even developers due to the distributed network infrastructure that contains an open-source code. ADAMANT Business is a private blockchain for companies, based on ADAMANT. Unlike typical P2P and centralized messengers, the blockchain system offers superior security and privacy. What’s more, it provides users with new possibilities such as storing and transferring cryptocurrencies In-Chat with full control of private keys; use ADAMANT as a 2FA solution, exchange cryptocurrency anonymously and bet on Bitcoin rates and more. The ADAMANT blockchain system belongs to its users. Nobody can control, block, deactivate, restrict or censor accounts. Users take full responsibility for their content, messages, media, and goals and intentions of using the messenger. Privacy is the main concept of ADAMANT: neither phone numbers nor emails are required. Apps have no access to the contact list or geotags, IPs are hidden from chatters and paranoids can use ADAMANT via Tor. All the messages are encrypted with the Diffie-Hellman Curve25519, Salsa20, Poly1305 algorithms and signed by SHA-256 + Ed25519 EdDSA. Private keys are never transferred to the network. The sequence of messages and their authenticity is guaranteed by the blockchain. Apps are available for Web PWA, Tor, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS, GNU/Linux. “

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

