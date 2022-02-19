Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-11.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.53. Nutrien also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$11.800 EPS.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $996,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nutrien by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

