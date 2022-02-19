Oikos 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $92,838.00 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Oikos has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $648,296.33 and approximately $92,838.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.70 or 0.06791391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,913.61 or 1.00073544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00048848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003213 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

