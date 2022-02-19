CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) & Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Head to Head Contrast

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy 12.75% 15.38% 2.96% Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Summer Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $7.42 billion 2.26 -$773.00 million $1.52 17.51 Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.04 -$10.73 million N/A N/A

Summer Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CenterPoint Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CenterPoint Energy and Summer Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77 Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus target price of $28.70, suggesting a potential upside of 7.85%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Risk & Volatility

CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of 5.98, indicating that its share price is 498% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Summer Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other. The Electric T&D segment offers electric transmission and distribution services. The Indiana Electric Integrated segment includes energy delivery services to electric customers and electric generation assets to serve electric customers and optimize those assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas Distribution segment provides regulated natural gas distribution services. The Energy Services segment offers non-rate regulated natural gas sales to, and transportation and storage services, for commercial and industrial customers. The Infrastructure Services segment focuses on underground pipeline construction and repair services. The Midstream Investments segment consists of the equity method investment in Enable. The Other Operations segment consists of office buildings and other real estate used for business operations and h

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

