-$0.27 EPS Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.03). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. 777,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.98. GDS has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.