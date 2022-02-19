$1.95 EPS Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $2.07. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.42. 16,314,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,018,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,896,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

