Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.850-$7.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.85-7.92 EPS.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $5.68 on Friday, reaching $287.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.88 and its 200-day moving average is $325.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

