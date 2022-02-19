Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 57.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Gold Poker has a market cap of $12,611.36 and approximately $22.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.47 or 0.06831572 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,978.37 or 1.00061768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00049317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003206 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

