Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.10)-$(0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.80 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. 700,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,772.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

