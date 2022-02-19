GXChain (GXC) Hits Market Cap of $113.67 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $113.67 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002473 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000248 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

