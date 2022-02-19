Tether Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $200.27 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can now be purchased for about $1,897.37 or 0.04745957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001097 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00038187 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00106412 BTC.
Tether Gold Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “
Tether Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
